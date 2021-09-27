KOAA & Southeast Express present panel on vaccine hesitancy

COLORADO SPRINGS — It's been nearly a year since the first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the arms of Americans.

As discussions of booster shots, FDA approval, and expanding the use of COVID-19 vaccines heat up throughout the country, KOAA and the Southeast Express are sitting down with the experts in this month's "Coffee Connect" panel to ask questions for people experiencing vaccine hesitancy.

According to data from El Paso County Public Health, 62 percent of the eligible population are fully vaccinated.

Panelists include Dr. Robin Johnson, El Paso County Public Health, Dr. Elisabeth Vanse, Peak Vista Community Health Centers, Dr. Baeo Nguyen, Matthews-Vu Medical Group , and Dr. Richard Vu, Matthews-Vu Medical Group

This month's Coffee Connect panel gets underway at noon Wednesday, September 29th. The panel can be viewed on KOAA's streaming platforms and Facebook page.

