KOAA & Southeast Express present "Coffee Connect" panels

COLORADO — KOAA is partnering with Southeast Express, My Black Colorado, and the Chinook Center to bring a series of forums over the coming months to highlight programs and challenges in Southeast Colorado Springs.

Two panels will be live-streamed on KOAA's streaming platforms this week focusing on Healthcare and Business development. Hear from experts in various fields to discuss concerns and solutions to issues of interest.

Panels will be co-moderated by KOAA's Alasyn Zimmerman and Southeast Express' Patrice Ravenscroft.

The dates and times of the panels are listed below.

Wednesday, May 26th "Healthcare Impacting You and Your Family" Noon-1 p.m.

Cari Davis, Colorado Springs Health Foundation, Executive Director

Julie Ramirez, Stompin' Groundz, 719 Daily Dose and Southeast Resident Leader

Cory O. Arcarese, Value Care Health Clinic Founder and Colorado Enterprise Fund

Dr. Robin Johnson, Medical Director, El Paso County Public Health

Friday, May 28th "SE Economic Business Influence & Development" Noon-1p.m.