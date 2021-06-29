Watch
KOAA & Southeast Express present "Coffee Connect" on civics

Posted at 4:53 PM, Jun 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-29 18:53:05-04

KOAA is partnering with the Southeast Express this week for another "Coffee Connect" panel, this month's topic focuses on civics.

The June panel conversation will focus on efforts to increase voter turnout in southeast Colorado Springs, how to get involved in local government, and other issues pertinent to the southeast.

Panel Members:

  • Yolanda Avila, City Councilmember District 4, City of Colorado Springs
  • Shannon Rauen, Program Director for Civic Outreach, Center for the Study of Government and the Individual
  • Drew Houston, Executive Director, Citizens Project
  • Shelly Roehrs, President, League of Women Voters

Wednesday's panel will be streamed on KOAA's OTT platforms and social media. The panel gets underway at noon.

