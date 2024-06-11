KOAA News5's Pikes Peak APEX team riders place in the top 10

SOUTHERN COLORADO — The Pikes Peak APEX mountain biking race wrapped up Sunday. Riders raced through three courses, two in Colorado Springs and one in Cañon City.

KOAA News5's sponsored riders did extremely well this weekend in the under 23 age group.

Kylie Moerk, a junior at Air Academy High School, finished second among women with a time of six hours and 45 minutes.

Pikes Peak APEX rider: Air Academy's Kylie Moerk

On the men's side, all three of our riders finished in the top 10.

Keegan Hale, a senior at Air Academy High School finished in fourth place.

KOAA's Pikes Peak APEX team: rider Keegan Hale

Zim Reichart, a junior at Air Academy High School, finished fifth.

News5 sponsored Pikes Peak APEX rider cleared to race

Ian Hunt, a senior at Coronado High School, finished in seventh place.

Coronado High School senior seeks to excel in the Pikes Peak APEX bike race

Congratulations to our local athletes!

