Know your emergency alerts

COLORADO SPRINGS — A nationwide Emergency Alert System test on Wednesday interrupted cell phones, televisions, and radios.

The seconds-long event makes sure a warning can be sent in the case of a national emergency.

The same system can narrow emergency alerts to state and regional levels.

That can be things like an Amber Alert or a warning from the National Weather Service about approaching severe weather.

“The hope of using those systems is that we're reaching the people that need that information for their safety to keep themselves and their family safe,” said Ben Bills with El Paso/Teller 911, “But we also know that it comes to a cost with a cost that we may be reaching people that that might not need that information or may not be in the area of that specific situation.

That is why some communities have additional alert systems.

In the Pikes Peak Region is called Peak Alerts.

“The reason that we use peak alert is because we can define the areas almost right down to the house of who receives those notifications,” said Bills, “So we don't disrupt people that don't need to hear about this type of information and maybe put them on edge or make them nervous.”

Locals have to opt into the Peak Alert System with a simple three-to-five-minute online registration.

Click here to register for the Peak Alerts system.

