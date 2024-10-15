Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

'Know where you are'⎯Fire restrictions can differ across Southern Colorado

Wildfire prevention rules have been activated in many parts of southern Colorado because of on-going hot and dry conditions.
Posted
and last updated

COLORADO SPRINGS — Wildfire prevention rules have been activated in many parts of Southern Colorado because of on-going hot and dry conditions.

"Not only Colorado Springs Fire Department, the county and other adjacent counties and municipalities have decided to make restrictions,” said Colorado Springs Fire Department, Wildfire Mitigation Section Administrator, Cory Ashby.

While the goal of deterring fire is the same, the rules can differ depending on the location.

There are similarities among regulations and some differences in each jurisdiction that can get you into trouble if you assume the fire rules are all the same.

"So, anytime we are in high fire danger, as far as the region, know where you are. So whether that is in El Paso County, Douglas County and other municipality, each entity or jurisdiction can have their own restrictions, bans or stages of burn restrictions," said Ashby.

Call your local fire department or sheriff's office for guidance on what you can and cannot do with open flames and burning.



Metal Detection Devices Approved For D49 School District

The school board approved the use of a portable metal detector and two hand-held wands at schools.

Metal detection devices approved for D49 school threats

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community