'Know where you are'⎯Fire restrictions can differ across Southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS — Wildfire prevention rules have been activated in many parts of Southern Colorado because of on-going hot and dry conditions.

"Not only Colorado Springs Fire Department, the county and other adjacent counties and municipalities have decided to make restrictions,” said Colorado Springs Fire Department, Wildfire Mitigation Section Administrator, Cory Ashby.

While the goal of deterring fire is the same, the rules can differ depending on the location.

There are similarities among regulations and some differences in each jurisdiction that can get you into trouble if you assume the fire rules are all the same.

"So, anytime we are in high fire danger, as far as the region, know where you are. So whether that is in El Paso County, Douglas County and other municipality, each entity or jurisdiction can have their own restrictions, bans or stages of burn restrictions," said Ashby.

Call your local fire department or sheriff's office for guidance on what you can and cannot do with open flames and burning.





