King Soopers strike ends Monday night, negotiations to continue

COLORADO SPRINGS — A return to work settlement has been secured for all striking King Soopers workers across Colorado, meaning the ongoing strike will end on Monday night at midnight. A long-term deal, however, has still been reached.

A press release sent to us from UFCW local 7 tonight states that King Soopers, "best and final offer" issued on January 16th will no longer be valid. They say the union and the company are currently working on return dates, and will try to come up with a long term agreement within the next 100 days.

UFCW Local 7 President, Kim Cordova, said in a statement, “We have taken a big step forward and ensured that Kroger knows that staffing is a key concern to workers and customers alike. We will go back to the bargaining table and continue our fight for a fair union contract for us, our customers and the communities we serve. This strike was about thousands of everyday grocery store workers, collectively standing together and facing one of the largest corporations in America and saying ENOUGH. Our strike was just the beginning of this effort and elevated staffing in grocery stores to a national level with more workers and allies joining together. Just like our successful campaign to stop the mega grocery merger, we won’t stop until we win Better Staffing and Better Stores for grocery store workers and customers.”

A representative from King Soopers said they have secured an agreement with King Soopers, “to restore certainty for associates and customers.”

"King Soopers has reached a Return to Work and Peaceful Relations Agreement with UFCW Local 7, providing much-needed stability for associates, customers, and communities across Colorado. This agreement reflects King Soopers’ deep appreciation for its hardworking associates and unwavering commitment to serving local families with fresh, affordable groceries.



“Our associates are more than just employees—they are the heart of King Soopers, and we recognize the challenges they have faced,” said Joe Kelley, President of King Soopers/City Market. “Securing this agreement was about restoring certainty, not just for our business, but for the people who make it possible. It also ensures that eligible associates who were unable to meet hourly requirements due to the work stoppage will continue to receive their industry-leading, affordable healthcare coverage, fully funded by the Company to maintain continuity. We remain committed to securing a long-term contract that supports our associates, benefits our customers,and strengthens the communities we so proudly serve.”



As part of the agreement, UFCW Local 7 has committed to removing all picket lines by 11:59 PM on February 17, 2025, allowing a smooth and orderly transition back to regular store operations.



King Soopers locations will close at 11 PM on February 17 and resume normal business hours starting Thursday, February 18, from 6 AM to 11 PM. Pharmacies will also reopen at their usual times to serve customers. Additionally, both parties have agreed to a 100-day period of labor peace, ensuring negotiations continue in good faith without further disruptions.



“Our focus remains on reaching a fair agreement that honors their hard work while ensuring we continue to provide fresh, affordable groceries for the families who rely on us. We appreciate their dedication and look forward to productive discussions in the weeks ahead,” Kelley added." King Soopers -- Media Contact, Jessica Trowbridge

