King Soopers announces reopening plans for South Academy store, following asbestos contamination

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — King Soopers, a grocery outlet serving much of Colorado, announced plans to reopen one of its stores that closed in Colorado Springs following confirmation of asbestos contamination.

On Tuesday, the company announced the store located at 2910 South Academy Boulevard should reopen on November 1st, 2023. The store closed abruptly in June after reports of asbestos contamination.

Those fears were confirmed after the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) confirmed with an independent contractor the presence of the cancer-causing substance.

In a news release Tuesday, the company said they had been working with the CDPHE and the asbestos consulting firm to remove the substance from the building and that the process was almost complete. The store also plans to continue forward with the previously scheduled renovations for this store which should be complete with the timeline of reopening.

The store is looking for employees and is accepting applications on its website according to the release.

When the store closed, it led to a hole in opportunities for people to access food as easily as this area of Colorado Springs is considered a food desert.

