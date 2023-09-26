Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

King Soopers announces reopening plans for South Academy store, following asbestos contamination

The King Soopers location that was previously closed due to asbestos contamination, has announced a tenative timeline for when they may reopen.
Posted at 4:34 PM, Sep 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-26 18:44:59-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — King Soopers, a grocery outlet serving much of Colorado, announced plans to reopen one of its stores that closed in Colorado Springs following confirmation of asbestos contamination.

On Tuesday, the company announced the store located at 2910 South Academy Boulevard should reopen on November 1st, 2023. The store closed abruptly in June after reports of asbestos contamination.

Those fears were confirmed after the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) confirmed with an independent contractor the presence of the cancer-causing substance.

In a news release Tuesday, the company said they had been working with the CDPHE and the asbestos consulting firm to remove the substance from the building and that the process was almost complete. The store also plans to continue forward with the previously scheduled renovations for this store which should be complete with the timeline of reopening.

The store is looking for employees and is accepting applications on its website according to the release.

WATCH: FOOD BANK STRUGGLING TO MEET DEMAND

Foodbank struggling to meet demand

When the store closed, it led to a hole in opportunities for people to access food as easily as this area of Colorado Springs is considered a food desert.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Give A Book - Right Rail Promo

If You Give A Child A Book