King Elementary receives $10,000 award

Elementary School in Security-Widefield receives funding for helping teach kids in our community.
King Elementary in Widefield is getting recognized for it's work to help teach children in our community. It's a Title I school meaning at least 40% of the students come from low income families. King Elementary was awarded $10,000 from the ESEA Conference. Over the last several years the school has made significant improvement in student test scores. Staff at the school say that the community support inside and around the school is why they have been successful.
Posted at 7:07 PM, Jan 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-20 21:07:19-05

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colorado — The National ESEA Conference has awarded $10,000 to King Elementary School for helping teach kids in our community. King Elementary in Security-Widefield is a Title I school, meaning that at least 40% of its students come from low-income families.

The school's test scores have improved the last couple of years, and staff at King Elementary say that the school has been successful because of the community's support.

"It's not even about the money it's about what we do daily here with students," said . "We provide opportunities to our students, no matter where they come from, no matter where they're at. We're growing students every day," said Sara Arellano, Principal at King Elementary.

Arellano says King Elementary students are writing essays to determine what the money will go towards.
