King Elementary receives $10,000 award

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colorado — The National ESEA Conference has awarded $10,000 to King Elementary School for helping teach kids in our community. King Elementary in Security-Widefield is a Title I school, meaning that at least 40% of its students come from low-income families.

The school's test scores have improved the last couple of years, and staff at King Elementary say that the school has been successful because of the community's support.

"It's not even about the money it's about what we do daily here with students," said . "We provide opportunities to our students, no matter where they come from, no matter where they're at. We're growing students every day," said Sara Arellano, Principal at King Elementary.

Arellano says King Elementary students are writing essays to determine what the money will go towards.

