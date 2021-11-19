Kidnapping suspect found in Montrose, woman still missing

MONTROSE, Colo. — A kidnapping suspect is in custody and police are continuing to search for the missing woman, according to the Montrose Police Department.

On Friday, police announced they had located Tre Richardson, 27, and took him into custody. They also found the Ford Windstar they believed he had been driving. He's accused of kidnapping Angela Oneill, 41.

She has not been found as of Friday morning. She was last seen in the Grand Junction area, police said.

Oneill is described as a 5-foot-6, 130-pound white woman with brown hair and brown eyes.

Call Montrose police at 970-249-9110 or 911 with any information.