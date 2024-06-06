Kayaker dies along the Arkansas River north of Buena Vista Tuesday night

CHAFFEE COUNTY — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) says a man died in what they are calling a tragic accident during a private kayaking trip down the Arkansas River.

It happened Tuesday night north of Buena Vista, which is located in Chaffee County.

CPW says a group of three kayakers went down a part of the river that is designated as Class V Rapids, which is the most difficult classification.

According to witnesses, the victim's kayak got stuck on the bottom of one of the rapids. Eventually, other members of the group were able to pull them to shore.

CPW says they tried to save the man by giving him CPR, but they were unable to.

According to CPW, all of the kayakers were wearing proper equipment at the time of the incident. They also say that this part of the Arkansas River is running high right now due to spring run-off from snowmelt.

___





Shooting involving El Paso County Deputies Under Investigation A man was sent to the hospital after the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) said two deputies opened fire on him after a call for a disturbance Tuesday morning. Deputy-involved shooting leaves suspect and another injured

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.