Kaiser Permanente provides $300,000 to school districts in Colorado

Kaiser Permanente awarded 17 Colorado school districts with a total of $300,000 in grant support to tens of thousands of students for the 2021-22 school year.

It's apart of Kaiser Permanente's efforts to address food insecurity, improve the health of the communities it serves and help increase food distribution equity.

With the funding, schools can now purchase more equipment for safe food storage and preparation, increase transportation options for meal delivery in communities, and advance ongoing efforts to enroll more students and their families in federal food assistance programs.

Through June 2022, school districts can use the support district-wide or for individual schools within each district.

Funding will be used differently in each district. Included below are the Colorado school districts that received a portion of the support: