Juveniles arrested after vehicle theft

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — The Colorado Springs Police Department arrested 2 juveniles following a motor vehicle theft Thursday evening.

It happened after 5 p.m. in the 3600 block of Marion Dr. near Twain Park in Colorado Springs.

According to police, the juveniles stole a car, then allegedly hit the owner with it. The vehicle was located leaving the Citadel Mall.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle in the 800 block of Sequoia Dr. near Adams Elementary School when the suspects struck a police car.

The juveniles were taken into custody without further incident. No injuries were reported in this case.

