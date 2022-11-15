Colorado Springs man accused of killing a teenage girl in Walgreens enters not guilty plea

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Tuesday afternoon, the man accused of murdering a 17-year-old girl, Riley Whitelaw, plead Not Guilty to his charges.

Joshua Johnson, 28, appeared in front of a packed courtroom as the judge and legal counsels scheduled a trial date for March 6, 2023.

During the preliminary hearing, multiple investigators said they believe Johnson murdered Riley inside of the Walgreens at 6820 Centennial Blvd. in June.

According to court documents, managers at the Walgreens told investigators Johnson made advances towards Riley. She rejected him and asked not to work at the same time as Johnson anymore, but eventually started overlapping shifts with him again after picking up more hours during the summer.

Johnson is scheduled to be in court multiple times before the trial. On January 27, a motions hearing is scheduled to discuss evidence.

Johnson's pre-trial readiness conference is scheduled for February 7.

