Judge rules former DA Linda Stanley will have to pay thousands of dollars in civil lawsuit

SOUTHERN COLORADO — A judge has ruled former 11th Judicial District Attorney (DA) Linda Stanley will have to pay more than $300,000 in a civil lawsuit.
As DA, Stanley served over the following Colorado counties:
- Fremont
- Custer
- Park
- Chaffee
Stanley was disbarred last year after violating attorney conduct rules when prosecuting cases, including the Barry Morphew murder trial.
County commissioners from Fremont, Custer and Chaffee counties sued to get back taxpayer dollars they say she used to pay personal legal fees for herself and staff during the ethics probe.
Court documents show Stanley never responded to the civil suit or showed up for court, which led the judge to rule against her.
