Jenkins Middle School parents say school's structural issues unknown before Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS — Nicole Houtz's daughter is a student at Jenkins Middle School. When asking her outside of Jenkins Middle School Monday if they were aware of the building's structural issues, she said, "No. Not until today."

Many parents were caught off guard by the announcement from the school, as structural disrepair to the District 11 building could result in its closure.

Houtz says if the school is to shut down, she'd likely homeschool her daughter until she enrolls in high school.

"It wouldn't be as much as an issue for us because she's eighth grade," said Houtz.

As school was letting out, many parents said they were unaware of the structural issues at Jenkins, and did not know what to think when asked "what would you do if the school closed?"

Houtz says though she's sad to hear the news, she's pleased the problem is being addressed.

D11 leaders said they hired an engineering firm to further inspect the building. Once that inspection wraps up, district leaders say a decision will be made final on the building's future.

