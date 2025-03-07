Jenkins Middle School building will open to sixth graders next fall

COLORADO SPRINGS — Jenkins Middle School's building will open to sixth graders this fall, according to Colorado Springs School District 11 (D11).

The district hopes to have answers for where seventh and eighth graders will go by spring break. They are waiting on a geotechnical survey, as well as a construction timeline.

Right now, current Jenkins sixth graders are going to Russell Middle School, and seventh and eighth graders are at Doherty High School.

The following letter was sent out to parents this week:

Dear Jenkins Families and Future Jaguars,



We are incredibly grateful for your resilience and support throughout this school year. Jaguar Nation is more than just a building—it’s a strong, connected community of students, staff, and families who support one another. This year has brought unexpected challenges, but Jenkins students, staff, and families have navigated them remarkably well, proving that Jaguar Nation is stronger than any challenge.



As we look ahead, we remain committed to ensuring Jenkins continues to thrive for years to come. Jenkins will always have a place in D11, and we are working hard to plan for a smooth transition back to our building.



Looking Ahead to Next Year



Our goal is to begin reoccupying Jenkins Middle School as early as August 2025, with at minimum, rising 6th graders returning to the building. We are still working with our construction team to determine whether 7th and 8th graders can also return next year. Our priority is to maximize in-building learning for as many students as possible while ensuring safety and a seamless transition. We will provide updates as soon as we have finalized engineering reports.



We anticipate construction on the gym and media center to begin soon, while more substantial work in the 7th and 8th grade wing will require additional planning and design. We will continue to share updates with our community as this work progresses.



Your Voice Matters – Especially Now



To our current families, thank you for your patience, perseverance, and loyalty during this transition. We know it hasn’t been easy, and we are deeply grateful for your continued trust in Jenkins. You are the heart of Jaguar Nation, and your input is vital as we plan for the future.



To our rising 6th-grade families, we know this is an important decision for your child’s future, and we are excited to welcome you to the Jaguar family! Jenkins administration will be visiting Scott, Martinez, and Freedom elementary schools between March 11th and 20th to meet with 5th-grade students. During these visits, we’ll share what it means to be a Jaguar, answer questions, and highlight the many opportunities that make Jenkins special. We can’t wait to have you in our building next fall!



Planning for the Future



While we are happy to confirm that 6th grade will return to Jenkins next year, we know 7th and 8th-grade families still have questions. We are working closely with the construction team and expect to have a detailed update before Spring Break, including:

Findings from the geotechnical survey

An updated construction timeline

Options for the 2025-2026 school year for 7th and 8th grade Nothing is more important to us than the safety, success, and education of our students. We are committed to transparency and will share all available information as soon as it’s finalized. Please remember to check the Jenkins Relocation Website for updates: https://jenkins.d11.org/relocation [jenkins.d11.org].



The geotechnical report is being finalized and will be publicly available by close of business Monday. Any changes to our plans will be communicated immediately.



The Spirit of Jaguar Nation Lives On



We understand that change brings uncertainty, but please know that the well-being and success of our students remains our top priority. No matter where we are, our focus is on preserving the unique spirit and sense of community that define Jenkins Middle School. Together, we will continue to build a strong and vibrant Jaguar Nation.



Thank you for your continued support. Michael Gaal, D11 Superintendent

News5 Investigates first discovered the unsafe conditions of the school in January, which included severe cracks in the wall and extreme settlement.

WATCH: Building conditions at Jenkins MS in Colorado Springs 'unsafe', may require closure

The structural damage was severe enough that D11 had to close the building for the remainder of the school year.

Covering Colorado Jenkins Middle School to close because of unsafe conditions Jeannette Hynes

