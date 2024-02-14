James Proby is carrying on the Proby family legacy in Colorado Springs one suit coat and tie at a time

COLORADO SPRINGS — The civil rights leader, Reverend Dr. Milton E. Proby left an indelible mark on the Colorado Springs community. He served for 47 years as the pastor at St. John's Baptist Church and was the First Chairman of The Colorado Civil Rights Commission. Now his son, James Proby, is carrying on the family legacy.

In 2017, James Proby founded The Men's Xchange in downtown Colorado Springs. His goal was to make professional clothes, like ties and suit coats, more accessible and affordable for everyone.

“Everyone can shop here, just about everything is 50 dollars or less,” Proby said.

James Proby is helping people find their perfect professional fit and dress for success.

“Everything in our shop has been donated. It all goes out to dry cleaning once it's been cleaned and laundered, it comes back to our shop,” Proby said.

Then it's up to the customers to choose a style that works best for them.

“So normally the starting place is to get measurements and find out what sizes you are,” Proby said.

Proby said their prices are ten times lower than industry cost.

“If you are dressing professionally, it can really break the bank if you have to go out and buy suits and you have to go buy shirts. Our goal is to make sure that that goes away completely,” Proby said.

He said the Proby family is dedicated to equality and improving the lives of people who live in Colorado Springs.

“Every member of my family lifted you up when you needed help, even when you did not ask for it. There are crucial moments in all of our lives when we just need a hand. It is not a hand out it is a hand up and how can we help individuals get from where they are to where they are supposed to be,” Proby said.

Proby said the family believes unity comes from hard work.

“I stand on the shoulders of those who are enslaved people. I stand on the shoulders of those who suffer through Jim Crow laws and separate. I stand on the shoulders of those who were not allowed to do so. I have to take those opportunities as they've been presented to me and produce as much as I can so that the following generation can also understand true triumph and abundance,” Proby said.

His father, Reverend Dr. Milton E. Proby, was a civil rights leader and his mother was one of the first African American teachers in School District 11. His grandfather also helped start The Loop restaurant in Manitou and was the first kitchen manager.

He said through their guidance he learned how to help others grow.

“One of the coolest parts is that we get to watch men every day, stand in front of these mirrors and look at ourselves with fresh eyes. We get to see guys who have only seen themselves in hooded sweatshirts and T-shirts put on a shirt, a jacket, a tie and see themselves with fresh lenses and understand that they are so much greater than what they've allowed themselves to be,” Proby said.

For every ninth person who shops here, The Men's Xchange will dress one person in the community at no cost.

The Men's Xchange receives donations every day but they are always looking for more suits, slacks, and ties. James jokes, saying they have one of everything from funky and unique to professional and modern. People can drop off donations from Tuesday through Saturday, 11 am to 4 pm.

