Jail inmates who died hours apart identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — The El Paso County Coroner's Office has identified the two jail inmates whose deaths were reported just hours apart over the holiday weekend. Cassandra Ramirez, 48, was found unresponsive in her cell on Sunday at 9:16 p.m. Court records indicate that she was being held in jail for failing to appear in court last month on charges of false reporting and criminal impersonation.

Deputies reported that inmate Daniel Murray, 37, was found unresponsive in his cell at the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center at 7:35 a.m. Monday. Court records who that Murray was arrested last Thursday for allegedly violating a protection order. There have been seven inmate deaths investigated by the coroners office in 2022.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.