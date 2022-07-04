Two inmate deaths reported at El Paso County Jail within 10 hours

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Two inmates have died at the El Paso County Jail within a span of 10 hours, according to officials.

At approximately 9:16 p.m. on July 3, a female inmate was found unresponsive in her cell and although life-saving measures were taken, she passed away.

The identity of the woman will not be released until the Coroner's Office positively identifies her and notifies her next of kin.

Just 10 hours after, at approximately 7:35 a.m. on July 4, a male inmate was found unresponsive in his cell and although life-saving measures were taken, he passed away.

The identity of the man will not be released until the Coroner's Office positively identifies him and notifies his next of kin.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has not yet released the cause of death for either inmate.

