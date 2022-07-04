Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Two inmate deaths reported at El Paso County Jail within 10 hours

El Paso County Jail
KOAA
El Paso County Jail
El Paso County Jail
Posted at 12:24 PM, Jul 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-04 14:24:03-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Two inmates have died at the El Paso County Jail within a span of 10 hours, according to officials.

At approximately 9:16 p.m. on July 3, a female inmate was found unresponsive in her cell and although life-saving measures were taken, she passed away.

The identity of the woman will not be released until the Coroner's Office positively identifies her and notifies her next of kin.

Just 10 hours after, at approximately 7:35 a.m. on July 4, a male inmate was found unresponsive in his cell and although life-saving measures were taken, he passed away.

The identity of the man will not be released until the Coroner's Office positively identifies him and notifies his next of kin.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has not yet released the cause of death for either inmate.
_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

NLP Promo

News Literacy Project tools to fight disinformation