Jack Fowler Memorial 4th of July Wet Parade is back on in Pueblo West

PUEBLO WEST, Colorado — The wet parade is coming back to Pueblo West on the 4th of July! The parade hasn't happened since 2019, and will now be known as the Jack Fowler Memorial 4th of July Wet Parade, according to the Pueblo West Metropolitan District.

The parade was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it was canceled in 2022 for various reasons.

The late Jack Fowler, who served as the Fire Chief of the Pueblo West Fire Department, first brought the wet parade to life in Pueblo West in the 1970s.

The early days of the parade began with Fowler spraying a crowd with a fire hose on the morning of the 4th of July. The wet parade evolved, and became the largest wet parade west of the Mississippi, according to the Pueblo West Metropolitan District.

The Metro Board held a vote Monday and has approved bringing back the Jack Fowler Memorial 4th of July Wet Parade in 2023.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.