'It's shocking,' neighbors recall interactions with family of Boulder suspect

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — "It's just shocking, to say the least," said Meghan Elliot, who said she didn't ever interact with the suspect's family, but her roommates did.

"My roommate was pregnant, and she'd just given birth, and the wife from the household came over and just gave them food," said Elliot. "And [she] was super sweet, apparently, and was really nice."

Other people on the block say the wife brought similar treats to welcome them to town.

"They are the only family that I've heard that have done that in this neighborhood," said Elliot.

Reports indicate the family's children range in age from high school to toddler.

Another neighbor, who chose to remain anonymous, recalls playing catch and doing other neighborly activities with the kids around his age. He added when he saw the suspect on TV, he knew it was the dad right away.

He said there were never any negative interactions with the family or the dad.

Another neighbor says she did not know the family as well as others in the area, but made similar points, there was never anything off about them.

"The only time that I've come close to talking to them is when the wife had car trouble, and I asked if she needed help, and she just waved me off," she said. "I just tried to be a friendly face, and if you know, and I saw their kids play all the time, and they were outside."

___

____

