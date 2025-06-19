'It's going to take the town to come together': Pueblo neighbors unite to push back against ongoing crime

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — People who live in Pueblo continue to push back against the everyday crime they see in their neighborhoods.

Some say the community effort has helped drive out suspicious activity and has made their streets much safer. They contacted News5 and shared why their approach is working.

"We saw a drive-by shooting. We saw somebody get murdered on the sidewalk across the street. (We also see) foils and trash," said Kat Estrada, who lives on North Main Street.

Others say they were afraid to go outside day and night.

"I was afraid to go to my backyard," said Norman McQuilliams, who also lives on North Main Street.

When these neighbors heard gunshots and experienced violence, it motivated them to come together to voice their concerns.

"Needles, trash, everything that is associated with drug use," said Mike Berstein,a military veteran who lives on North Main Street.

He says he couldn't sit and wait for police response every day. He says he wanted everyone to come together.

"(I've been) talking to everybody and introducing myself," said Berstein.

His effort led to the formation of a larger group, and the group eventually brought their issues to the attention of the City of Pueblo.

"They were surprised that many of us showed up," said Berstein.

He says eight people went to meet with Mayor Heather Graham and Pueblo Code Enforcement. The conversation with them, he says, helped speed up the process of cleaning up the street.

On Tuesday, Berstein met Tim Barlett from West 7th Street. We first introduced Barlett last Friday about his experience of dealing with illegal drug use in front of his apartment.

Berstein says communicating with other neighbors works because it creates a neighborhood watch where they can look out for each other.

People who live on North Main Street say they have seen the change.

"(We) don't have all the traffic. No needles and foil in my yard," said McQuilliams.

However, the Pueblo Police Department asks the public not to intervene in suspicious activities, but to report them online via the Police to Citizen portal.

"It could be a beautiful town. It could be better. It's just going to take the town to come together," said Berstein.

