'It's devastating': Fremont County rancher seeks answers after losing 15 cows in one day

COAL CREEK, Colo. — Ranchers in Fremont County say they are nervous after seeing several dead cows.

One ranch owner in Coal Creek contacted News5 for help to find out why her cows died suddenly. Watch her story below.

Kerri Higgs, a local ranch owner, says running a ranch is no easy feat. She and her husband have been raising cows for 10 years.

She says her cows are a part of her life. On May 8th, she lost 15 of her cows in one day.

"My husband contacted me about 8 am, and he said we have several dead cows," Higgs.

But she says she couldn't figure out why the cows died suddenly.

"We contacted the vet right away," Higgs said. "They are thinking sulfate poisoning."

However, she says she doesn't know what exactly caused the sulfate poisoning.

The Fremont County Emergency Management says local and state health departments are investigating the water. They have taken water samples from the rancher's property and are now waiting for the test results.

"It's just devastating. I just want some answers," Higgs said.

There is no set date for when those results will come back. Until then, Higgs' cows are being quarantined.

"We just don't know where to go from here. It just breaks my heart," Higgs said.





Five law enforcement officers injured in an attempt to resolve a family disturbance on Saturday What began as reports of a family disturbance in Monument, became a much scarier situation as five law enforcement officers were transported to the hospital after an explosion on Saturday night. Five law enforcement officers injured in an attempt to resolve a family disturbance on Saturday

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.