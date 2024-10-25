'It's defined my career' UCCS and Pikes Peak State students get their project sent to ISS

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — An experiment by three students and Pikes Peak State College is expected to launch in early November. According to Blake MacDonald, one of the students who worked on the project, it changed his life forever.

"It's defined my career. It's defined my educational path," MacDonald said. "When I started my educational career at PPSC, I was a history major at the time."

In November, MacDonald and his two project partners get to send their experiment to space.

"Once we got accepted, I was like wow, this is an amazing opportunity," MacDonald said.

His project is one of 37 aboard Student Spaceflight Experiments Program's Mission 18. Since 2010, it's been giving students the chance to test out their experiments in low gravity.

"It will really help our campuses continue to support students in engineering and all the STEM fields, because they can come from any background," said PPSC's Engineering Department Chair McKenna Lovejoy.

The project is a chemical reaction that may help scientists grow food in space. Depending on how Macdonald's experiment goes when it reaches the ISS, there could be big implications.

"As we continue through space travel, we're going to need to find new ways to manufacture in space," MacDonald said.

According to the SSEP website, Mission 18 was supposed to take flight in September. It says the new launch date will be sometime in November.

___





One Dead In Colorado After E.Coli Outbreak Linked to McDonald's The Centers for Disease Control, (CDC) has issued a Food Safety Alert regarding E. coli infections in Colorado linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounders. E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounder hamburgers

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.