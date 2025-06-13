'It's dangerous': Manitou Springs residents want solutions to ongoing speeding issues

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Putting up signs and cameras was not enough for one family in Manitou Springs to stop excessive speeding on the road where they live.

The family reached out to News5 saying they are concerned about the safety on Crystal Park Road.

"If someone loses control, they are going to slide into you," said Karl Stang.

Karl and Joan Stang live near Crystal Park Road. With tight corners on many windy roads, Stang says walking, running, or biking next to the road has been an issue.

"When you are walking along the road with no sidewalk, you are on edge. Potentially, someone is going to go down the road fast, and I need to take action and get out of the way, not to get hit," said Stang.

Other neighbors who live on Crystal Park Road say they have similar concerns.

"One time, we had my grandson and a neighbor kid here playing. I sat here and watched to make sure people are slowing down," said Floyd Trujillo. "We need more enforcement here."

The Manitou Springs City Council has passed a new law this year to help reduce speeding to 20 miles per hour.

The Manitou Springs Police Chief says the city is working on Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) along the following five roads:



Serpentine Drive

Manitou Avenue

Sunshine Trail

El Paso Boulevard

Crystal Park Road



He says the city is finalizing the legal requirements and collaborating with technology vendors.

For traffic enforcement, he says his department plans to review speed complaint data, officer observations, and community feedback to determine when and where officers should patrol.

He says that, in addition to physical enforcement, the department is exploring more signage, mobile radar units and potential grant funding to support traffic safety initiatives.

MSPD encourages the public to report specific concerns directly to the department.

"Aggressive speeding continues, so there's more to be done," said Stang.

He says he wants to see more stop signs and police enforcement. More importantly, he wants to spread a message of driving safely.

"I wish everybody would recognize that and be courteous. Slow down," said Stang.

News5's Peter Choi wants to hear from you. If you see aggressive driving or excessive speeding in your neighborhood, send an email with photos or videos to peter.choi@koaa.com.

