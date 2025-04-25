‘It's a growing opportunity,’ Thousands of homes will be built next to CSU Pueblo

PUEBLO — New homes are coming to the Steel City.

Pueblo City Council recently approved several acres of land north of town to be annexed for a new development that will bring in over 3,000 new homes.

The priority is located directly east of CSU-Pueblo's campus and is called the Residences at Villa Bella.

“It's a growing opportunity in the northeast part of Pueblo,” Jeff Mark said.

Jeff Mark, in charge of real estate operations and the President of the Landhuis Company, said the plan is to build nearly 3,500 homes.

“Higher density stuff like townhouses and smaller single-family lots, in addition to maybe some like quarter-acre stuff,” Jeff said.

The houses will be built on more than 700 acres of land, with the homes starting around $300,000.

Eleanor Sheahan

“We're going to hit a price point. That's the key. So at the end of the day, if we can deliver a house down here at $50,000 or thereabouts, lesser than South Colorado Springs, then people will not only get a bargain on the house, but you know, they'll meet a price point in a lower house payment,” Jeff said.

Construction is happening now. Jeff said Richmond American Homes is currently building one subdivision.

“I'm just excited to see more builders down here to get some more momentum. Later this year, we hope to start some more development and develop some more lots so that we can provide more lots to other builders.” “I'm just excited to see more builders down here to get some more momentum,” Jeff said.

He said the more builders that are working on the project, the faster the homes will be built.

“We can probably develop two to 300 lots a year, and likewise, build two to 300 houses,” Jeff said.

Jeff said the next step is implementing water, sewer, street, curb, and gutter infrastructure this summer.

