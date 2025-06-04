'It was needed,' A new grocery store opens on the east side of Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A new store is helping neighbors have better access to healthy food. Supermarket Gonzalez is opening its doors on the eastside of Pueblo. The store is inside a former Dollar Tree building.

The aisles are full of food, shelves are stuffed with cans, and containers are overflowing with rice, beans, potatoes and apples. Supermarket Gonzalez is now open and ready for customers.

“It's a one stop place for groceries,” said Evans Gonzalez, owner and founder of Supermarket Gonzalez.

He said the idea started as a candy store, but shifted when he saw a need for fresh produce, meat and dairy in his neighborhood.

“Living on the east side and not finding, you know, any greens, lettuce or anything like that, I was like, 'I need some healthy stuff,'” said Gonzalez.

Before he opened this store, Gonzalez said he would have to drive 15 minutes from his house to the closest King Soopers.

“I actually wanted produce where I could go and get something close by,” said Gonzalez.

His store, Supermarket Gonzalez, is located at the intersection of East 4th Street and Bradford Street, making his drive to the store a lot shorter.

“It's like three minutes away from home, it is amazing,” said Gonzalez.

He said the focus is to always have fresh fruits and vegetables available.

“We're reinvesting everything back to the store for our community to make it better for them, for us,” said Gonzalez. “Living on the east side, I just saw that it was needed.”

The store is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Gonzalez said the next step is adding the butcher shop. To learn more about Supermarket Gonzalez, visit their Facebook page.

