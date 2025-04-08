'It was also hissing at me,' creepy critter spotted in Colorado

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — An unsettling sight in Pueblo is stirring up a conversation on social media, and wildlife officials want others to report any sightings.

Janay shared a few videos taken from her home along Mohawk Road in Pueblo recently. The neighborhood is between Fountain Creek and Jerry Murphy Road, north of Highway 50. She used her phone to capture an unsightly critter right outside and home. Several people asked if News5 could figure out what it was.

"It was also hissing at me," Janay explained after she saw the animal Friday and Monday and filmed it.

News5 reached out to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) about the sighting. and the state agency isn't certain what the creature is, but they have a pretty good idea.

"We think this animal might be a raccoon with mange," CPW wrote to News5. "It’s tough to be 100% sure, but the use of the front paws and the size makes us think it’s a raccoon."

CPW is asking the public to report any sighting by calling their Pueblo office at (719) 561-5300.

Janay doesn't believe it is a raccoon, and many others on social media are jumping in with their opinions. Some are joking it could be a chupacabra, others are sharing concern for the animal.





