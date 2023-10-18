'It was a mess,' train derailment detours causing traffic delays for Pueblo residents

COLORADO SPRINGS — Traffic was bumper to bumper on I-25 for about a mile before the detour onto Overton Road. Drivers heading down to Pueblo have to get off at mile marker 110.

"It was a mess," said one Pueblo resident Nancy Hall. "We don't have rush hour in Pueblo, we have rush-minute."

People who live near the train derailment detours say traffic has complicated their day-to-day lives.

"Soon it will be over but it's kind of a nuisance and you get irritated," said Hall.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said crews can start repairing I-25 once BNSF workers clean up the derailment.

"We want it fixed as soon as possible but the most important thing to CDOT is that we're providing a safe roadway for the traveling public and so that's going to be our goal for the next several days," said spokesperson Amber Shipley.

Shipley said it's best to go through Penrose on 115 either way. "We had some of the construction that is going on along there has had to be altered for the week simply to accommodate additional traffic."

Detours will likely be in place for an extended period.

