'It is needed in Pueblo,' one shop, hundreds of families fed every week

PUEBLO — A food pantry on the East Side of Pueblo is serving more families in need of nutritious food this year. Every Thursday, families come to the Sunny Side Market to pick up two free bags of groceries.

The market serves as a food resource for many families. Connie Garcia said it has been life changing for the east side community.

“I know I need it and I know my friends need it. So, I know it is needed in Pueblo,” said Gracia.

Gracia has been shopping at Sunny Side Market for over a year. She said it allows her to pick up what she wants and would like.

“We leave out the sweets because we can't afford it. So, it's nice to be able to get it here,” said Gracia.

The food pantry is set up like a grocery store, minus the cash registers. Shoppers are able to fill up two bags of food and take it home for free. They have boxes of pasta, pretzels, candy, fruit, vegetables, soda, chips, bread, bagels and more.

“The lettuce, the tomatoes, I mean, we get a little bit of everything. So, it really does help my family,” said Gracia.

Gracia said shopping at a typical grocery store has become too expensive for her family, so, she goes to the Sunny Side Market every week to pick up fresh vegetables.

“It helps a lot because a lot of us are on a budget for food as well. So, the added food that we do get from here, it just adds to what we can't get at the store,” said Gracia.

Care And Share Food Bank first opened the food pantry in 2021 to address food insecurity in the east side neighborhood after a nearby Safeway closed.

“We are trying to keep it going for the community because there are no grocery stores around here for them, and so, this helps them,” said Sandra Padilla, who's family manages the market. “We just believe that everyone should have a meal.”

The Grace Community Center took over the day to day operations a few months ago, with the food still coming from Care and Share. Padilla said this is a job that hits close to home.

“...The whole family grew up around here, and sometimes you don't have, you know, the... food, and so, sometimes your pride comes in the way... you don't want... and so to help out and to volunteer to give (it) to someone else... is a good blessing,” said Padilla.

Padilla said the goal would be to open the market another day each week for unhoused people to come in and shop. She said they are helping 55 new people each week, with around 300 coming to get food.

Walk-ins are welcome after 1:30 p.m. on Thursdays. Gracia said the best way to shop at Sunny Side Market is to make an appointment with them online.

