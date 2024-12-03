'It is a little disappointing,' Several non-profits funding cut out of Pueblo's 2025 city budget

PUEBLO — Several Pueblo non-profits will not receive any funding from the city next year. Last week, the Pueblo City Council approved the 2025 budget.

The Mayor of Pueblo, Heather Graham, said because of a decline in city revenue and higher expenses, they are cutting hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations to local nonprofits.

Pueblo organizations like the Pueblo Food Project and the YMCA of Pueblo received thousands of dollars from the city in 2024, but next year, they will receive nothing from the city fund.

“When it's something that you've come to count on, it is a little disappointing,” said Sandy Morrison, the Development and Operations Director at The Mariposa Center for Safety, formally known as the YWCA.

The Mariposa Center for Safety is one of 14 organizations in Pueblo impacted by these budget cuts. The center helps survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking. They serve over 1,500 people every year.

“We offer a lot of programs to our community, especially those fleeing domestic violence,” said Morrison.

In 2024, the center received $65,000 from the City of Pueblo.

“We requested the same amount based on the invitation that we received from the city to apply for funding, and unfortunately, we were not given any additional funding for our 2025 budget,” said Morrison.

The majority of Mariposa’s funding comes from federal, state and local grants.

“Being the only domestic violence shelter in Pueblo and some of the surrounding counties, it makes it really hard on us, because we don't want to turn anybody away. We don't want to tell them, 'No,' we don't want to tell them we can't help you,” said Morrison.

She said they have had to cut hours and staffing already due to funding issues.

“That's the hard part about grants, is you can apply and turn in a great application, but there's no guarantee of funding,” said Morrison.

The City of Pueblo’s 2025 budget was presented at last Monday’s City Council meeting.

“I present to you the 2025 proposed budget. While previous year's budgets have been based on a more positive outlook with respect to anticipated revenue, the decline in city revenues and higher expenses require that the budget I present to you represents a more conservative and prudent approach to spending taxpayer dollars,” said Mayor Graham.

The mayor said the city took a different approach for agencies asking for city funding.

“Unfortunately, with the decline in revenues, I made the decision to cut back some of the funding. This is not a reflection of the agencies themselves or their importance, but rather a reflection of the city's current financial situation,” said Mayor Graham.

The mayor said the priority is public safety services. She said Pueblo Police patrols and police sergeants will receive a raise.

“I agree, they need to be paid well, however, if we don't have the funding to find a place for these individuals we don't know where they are going to go,” said Morrison.

To cover this financial shortfall, Morrison said they are looking at grant opportunities that they have not taken advantage of in the past.

“We do apply for a local, county city grant called CSAC. We hope to get some funding from that this year,” said Morrison.

She said they'll also lean towards individual donations to bridge the gap They expect money, kitchen items, hygiene items and clothing.

To learn more, visit the The Mariposa Center for Safety website.

___





CPW Hunting Coyote after it Attacks 4-year-old Girl A 4-year-old girl was attacked by a coyote on Thanksgiving Day, in northern Colorado Springs near Monument Creek and I-25. A 4-year-old girl was attacked by a coyote in north Colorado Springs on Thanksgiving

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.