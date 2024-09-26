'ISAC Value of Space Summit' happening at UCCS, tackles space issues

COLORADO SPRINGS — Dozens of space leaders are in Colorado Springs this week discussing key issues facing the industry.

The Space 'ISAC (Information Sharing and Analysis Center) Value of Space Summit' is happening at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS).

Commercial and government employees working in aerospace tackled issues including the following:



economy

cybersecurity

international political issues

While conversations around the needs for space are happening in both the government and the private sector, it's something that impacts our everyday lives.

"We're dependent on space systems every day, GPS systems, weather systems, many other Earth observation systems were dependent on those systems, and when they get impacted, when they get interfered with or with an adversary trying to take that capability away from us, it can take our ability to do whatever it is we're trying to do," said Frank Backes, President and Founder of Space ISAC.

News5's Alasyn Zimmerman served as the emcee for the event Wednesday. It will continue through the end of the week.

