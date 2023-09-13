DENVER — A major announcement last week regarding the ongoing Kroger-Albertsons merger saga had us asking: Is Piggly Wiggly returning to Colorado?

It was announced Friday that Kroger and Albertsons were selling more than 400 stores to Piggly Wiggly’s parent company, C&S Wholesale Grocers. The sale includes 52 stores in Colorado.

According to C&S Wholesale Grocers, the agreement gives the company exclusive rights to use the banner “Albertsons” in Colorado.

However, the divesting agreement isn’t clear on what banner the 52 Colorado locations will operate under. Will the company decide to bring back the Piggly Wiggly name to the Centennial State?

Denver7 has reached out to C&S Wholesale Grocers for clarification, but they could not disclose additional details.

A spokesperson for the company told Denver7 that, "The agreement is set to close in early 2024, subject to regulatory clearance and customary closing conditions. At this time, no more information will be available."

But it’s not very likely — by all indications — we will see a return of the venerable banner in Colorado, which was everywhere in Denver in the 20s and 30s

Not too many people realize that Denver once boasted more than 90 Piggly Wiggly locations and most of them are still standing — although no longer Piggly Wiggly, of course.

The grocery chain once dominated the supermarket landscape in the country. It was founded in 1916 in Memphis, Tennessee, and is considered the first true self-service grocery store.

The company franchised the idea, and soon hundreds of Piggly Wiggly stores began opening across the country, including here in Denver.

But the company's success didn’t last long. The chain faced fierce competition and began shrinking from a national chain to a regional chain.

By 1938, many of the original locations in Denver were absorbed into Safeway, according to Groceteria.com.

But whatever the company decides to do with the acquired Colorado locations, it's almost certain that major changes will be coming to your grocery aisle soon.