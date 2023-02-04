Investigators seeking victims for an investigation of a former Cripple Creek Police Detective

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colorado — Agents with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation believe there may be additional victims in an investigation of Alexander Kenoyer, a former Detective with the Cripple Creek Police Department.

Below are the charges that Kenoyer is currently facing:



unlawful sexual conduct by a Peace Officer

intrusion while on duty

contact while on duty

attempt to influence a public servant

During the investigation, agents discovered sexual images and videos of women that were photographed and filmed by Kenoyer without each women's consent.

The charges stem from an alleged inappropriate relationship with a victim of an alleged crime that Kenoyer was investigating back in Oct. 2021. Kenoyer resigned from the Cripple Creek Police Department on Oct. 25, 2022.

Kenoyer turned himself in to police on Dec. 19, 2022, and was released on a $10,000 bond.

If you had inappropriate contact with Kenoyer during his role as a member of law enforcement, you are asked to call the Colorado Bureau of Investigation at (719)662-2662.

