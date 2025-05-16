Investigation reveals Kroger shoppers are paying full price for items advertised as on sale

COLORADO (KOAA) — Some Kroger shoppers across the country have been paying full price for items advertised as on sale, according to a months-long investigation by Consumer Reports.

Consumer Reports recruited people to shop at more than 25 Kroger and Kroger-owned stores across 14 states and the District of Columbia in March, April and May.

The report says the recruited shoppers found expired sales labels that led to overcharges on more than 150 items.

Colorado was not listed as one of the states recruited shoppers visited, however, the investigation started after Colorado King Soopers workers in labor union negotiations with the company said there were widespread errors on price labels that Kroger knew about.

The average overcharge was a $1.70 per item, or 18.4% more than the sale price. Experts say these tag errors could violate both federal and state consumer protection laws.

In a statement from Kroger to Cosumer Report, the company said they are "committed to affordable and accurate pricing,” and they conduct price checks that review “millions of items weekly to ensure our shelf prices are accurate.”

They also say the sales price tag errors were but a “few dozen examples across several years out of billions of customer transactions annually.” Kroger added, “while any error is unacceptable, the characterization of widespread pricing concerns is patently false."

