Interlaken Fire 95% contained, US Forest Service announces Friday

LAKE COUNTY, Colo. — Lake County leaders announced it's safe for people to visit towns and businesses near Twin Lakes again as firefighters get the Interlaken Fire under control.

The Interlaken Fire originated from an abandoned campfire about 60 yards from the Interlaken Trail in Lake County, according to the U.S. Forest Service. It's now 95% contained.

No structures have been lost, including the Interlaken historic buildings.

"Twin Lakes businesses have been untouched physically by the fire, but negatively financially impacted by the recent fire," Adam Ducharme, the Leadville-Twin Lakes tourism and economic development director, said.

While businesses are eager to welcome visitors back, Ducharme recommends not having an open log fire and being aware of the closures still in place.

A temporary flight restriction remains in place over the fire area, the U.S. Forest Service advised Friday morning. Flying drones in the area inhibits firefighters from continuing to contain the Interlaken Fire.

While the upper lake reopened Tuesday, the lower lake and Interlaken Trail remain closed, according to Ducharme.

The trail over Hope Pass and part of the Leadville Trail has reopened. The Interlaken Fire hasn't affected Leadville or Turquoise Lake — five miles west of the city.

Ducharme also recommended people who live or operate businesses in the area take action to mitigate the chance of future wildfires.

