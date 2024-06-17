Interlaken Fire near Twin Lakes 86% contained, fire officials say

LAKE COUNTY, Colo. — The Interlaken Fire burning on the south side of Twin Lakes Reservoir in Lake County is now 86% contained as firefighters continue to battle the blaze, fire officials said Monday.

The fire remains uncontained on the north end after backing downhill 500 feet in some areas

from the Colorado Trail towards the lake shore, according to a news release.

Firefighters said the fire also burned up to the 2018 Flume Creek prescribed burn area and stopped, but crews made “great progress” securing the fire line on the south end.

No historical structures have been touched by the blaze as of Monday, fire officials said.

Flyover video of the Interlaken Fire

Fire officials will continue to improve the depth of containment lines by using hose lays to extinguish heat near the fire perimeter, a spokesperson said, and crews are working on the north end to protect the trails to limit impact and preserve the trees as the fire backs down to the lake shoreline.

Smoke may be visible in the Twin Lakes area and Highway 82 during the evening hours.

Pre-evacuation notices that had been issued for the Lost Canyon and Chafee County areas have since been lifted.

The fire that was first reported on Tuesday had grown to 592 acres.

It originated from an abandoned campfire about 60 yards from the Interlaken trail, according the US Forest Service.

A red flag warning and fire weather watch is in effect for the area until 8 p.m. for hot, dry, windy conditions as relatively humidity levels will be within 7% and 12%. Winds about 16-20 mph will pick up again in the afternoon from the southwest, the spokesperson said.





