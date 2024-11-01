Interfering with Pueblo City employees could soon be a municipal violation

PUEBLO — Harsher punishments could be enforced for threatening Pueblo City Government employees. Pueblo City Council is discussing an ordinance that would make interfering with city employee's duties a municipal violation.

The punishment could be up to a year in jail and $1,000 fine.

This comes after the City Attorney, Carla Sikes, tells News5 city employees have been harassed several times. She says people have done the following:



threatened Park Rangers with deadly weapons

given death threats to Animal Control Officers

shot at one Code Enforcement Officer

"Hopefully its going to make them feel safer in doing their job, doing it so that they know the city supports them, is going to be behind them so, if they are threatened or (someone) tries to interfere with their job, they have some support from the city," said Sikes.

The ordinance would also cover city contracted workers. This will go to a final vote on November 11.

___





Former Secretary of State reacts to voting system password leak, safeguards in place A former state election official said the release of voting system passwords on the Secretary of State's website is a significant error but does not automatically compromise county voting equipment. Reaction following partial election passwords being public for months

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.