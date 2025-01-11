Inspectors find dozens of violations at Taylor Farms in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Food and Drug Administration (FDA) inspectors found dozens of violations at the McDonald's supplier in Colorado Springs linked to the outbreak of E. coli last fall.

The FDA found the tainted slivered onions from Taylor Farms led to one death and more than 100 infections for people who ate the McDonald's Quarter Pounder.

Through a Freedom of Information request, News5 got the inspection records from late October through mid-November of 2024.

They list a number of findings inspectors say could be "injurious to health." Those include the following:



employees "sometimes" using hand sanitizer when handling ready to eat foods on their gloved hands

pooling water near vegetable chopping stations which tested positive for listeria

a lack of routine hand washing

cross contamination of foods

For example, customers were getting onions sprinkled in with the green peppers they ordered.

Taylor Farms provided thousands of cases of onions to restaurants in six states that were then recalled in late October. Taylor Farms and McDonald's are facing multiple lawsuits from customers who got sick from the tainted food.

