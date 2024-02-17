Input starting for Fishers Canyon Open Space in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A new phase is starting in the development of the highly anticipated Fishers Canyon Open Space in Colorado Springs.

The eventual addition to the city’s open space park system is just above the Broadmoor Bluffs neighborhood on the southwest side of the city.

Because this property was privately owned and mostly protected until the city took it over, the project is exciting for planners.

“I think we have a unique opportunity because this property is not heavily impacted with social use or previous disturbances,” said Colorado Springs Parks, Senior Landscape Architect, David Deitemeyer.

Local taxpayers have a role in making the park possible.

Because voters approved the Trails, Open Space and Parks, or TOPS tax, the city had close to $3 million dollars to contribute to the $4.25 million price tag.

“This one is a great example of a property that protects a resource area that could have been built as homes but is now being protected and preserved for open spaces for our community to enjoy,” said TOPS Manager, Lonna Thelen.

Fire mitigation and environmental assessments are mostly complete on the property.

It means it is time to get input from the public.

It begins with an online survey starting February 23rd.

“Begin that conversation of the vision and values that the community sees for this property. What are the opportunities for recreation and for conservation?” said Deitemeyer.

Input from the survey will influence the creation of a master plan.

It will layout the obvious like parking and trails.

It also considers things like access to the rugged cliffs where rock climbing could be possible, and protection of wildlife also has to be evaluated.

“So if there are any raptors that are perhaps nesting in those rock formations that we’d have to avoid that with public access,” said Deitemeyer.

There is also the goal of merging the mountainside terrain with accessibility for everyone including people with disabilities.

“We want to see how we can provide access to all,” said Deitemeyer, “May not be the entire property but it would provide for the experience to immerse themselves into nature.”

The process ahead includes public input, design, then approval by the parks board and city council.

A budget for the build also needs to come together.

If it all proceeds without any major setbacks the open space could open to the public sometime in 2025.

Until then access is prohibited.

