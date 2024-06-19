Influence the future of e-bikes in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Parks leaders in Colorado Springs just launched an online survey to get public input that will influence the formation of more defined rules and regulations for e-bikes.

“We're witnessing this technology. So, it's really timely for us to start understanding the feelings in where a policy might go in the future,” said Scott Abbott with Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services.

Along with the growing number of e-bike users, opinions on where e-bike should be allowed are also increasing.

“People have strong opinions about E bikes, and we hear that. We know they do,” said Trails and Open Space Coalition, Executive Director, Susan Davies.

In the first five days of the survey more than 1,800 people took part.

“We've placed signs throughout the community, in some of our open space trail heads, and along our urban trail corridors where we're seeing the most use of e-bikes,” said Abbott.

A QR code on the signs links to the survey.

It can also be accessed on the city’s website.

The survey is active until the first of August.

Click hereto link to the survey.

