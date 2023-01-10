Inauguration Day: Governor Jared Polis to be sworn in for second term

DENVER — Governor Jared Polis is set to be sworn in for a second term. The ceremony will include some people from Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Springs Outloud Men's Chorus will be one of the performers for the ceremony, along with the Denver Gay Men's Chorus.

Some non-profit organizations in the state are also going to be honored, including Colorado Springs-based Inside Out Youth Services.

On the campaign trail this past election, we heard a lot from Governor Polis about the changes he made in his first term, from transportation funding and carrying Colorado through the pandemic.

Today's inauguration will be more celebratory than focused on business.

Polis will likely outline some of the priorities for this second term but we'll hear more about that once he delivers his State of the State address next week.

The ceremony will be followed by a ball in Denver where some big names, including Carly Rae Jepsen, will perform.

News5 will be covering the ceremony and will have a full recap on News5 at six.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.