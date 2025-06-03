Improvements complete at Garden of the Gods Park in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Important improvements are complete at Garden of the Gods Park in Colorado Springs. The city says it has finished putting in 8,000 feet of new waterline along nine fire hydrants to improve fire safety in the area.

The park is also now more ADA friendly with trail improvements and parking lot repairs.

The project took eight months to complete. It was funded by the following:



Colorado Springs Utilities

Lodgers and Automobile Rental Tax money

Garden of the Gods Foundation

___

____

