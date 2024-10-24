Improvement projects in Pueblo to see drop in funding next year

PUEBLO — Improvement projects in Pueblo are set to see a sharp drop in funding next year. This year, the projects were funded at $12 million.

In the proposed Pueblo City Budget, 2025 capital improvement projects are slated to get $355,000 from the general fund. Pueblo Mayor Heather Graham says the reason for the decline in funding is because people are choosing to keep their excess TABOR funds.

"Hopefully the city council and myself can find ways to generate revenue," said Mayor Graham. "So, for (the) 2026 budget, we can get back up to those higher millions in capital projects for the community.

Despite the drop in general fund money, most improvement projects will still be taken care of through other avenues, such as lottery funds and various utility enterprises.

Some proposed projects to be funded include the following:



improving the Arkansas River trail

government technology upgrades

drones to be used as first responders for Pueblo police

Pueblo is set to have a final budget by November 25.

___





One Dead In Colorado After E.Coli Outbreak Linked to McDonald's The Centers for Disease Control, (CDC) has issued a Food Safety Alert regarding E. coli infections in Colorado linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounders. E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounder hamburgers

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.