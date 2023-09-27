Improved medical response⎯CSFD gets national recognition

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is getting national recognition for an innovative medical response program created by the department.

A little over a year ago the department added Community Response Medicine, more commonly called C-MED units.

“The majority of our medical calls are not the classic true emergencies, like heart attacks and strokes or gunshots,” said ER Physician and CSFD Co-Medical Director, Stein Bronsky.

The medically trained teams help deal with the high volume of 9-1-1 medical calls.

It has been so successful that close to 60 other fire agencies from across the nation have visited CSFD to learn more.

The Congressional Fire Service Institute out of Washington D.C. recently recognized the program for its excellence.

“This award recognizes EMS (Emergency Medical Services) excellence. And we really feel it's one of the top national awards in this area. So, we're very honored to have received it,” said Colorado Springs Fire Department, Fire Chief Randy Royal.

Because C-Med units handle medical calls with lower urgency it frees up medical teams at firehouses for quicker response to life-threatening calls.

