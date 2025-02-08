'I'm worried' DACA recipient expresses concerns for future

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — People who live in the U.S. without official documentation say they are watching closely President Donald Trump's executive orders.

They are known as 'dreamers' who came to the country when they were young, but they could stay there because of the Deferred Action For Childhood Arrivals Program or DACA.

"My life is here, and it's always been here," said Sabine Soto, DACA recipient.

Soto was born and raised in Mexico. When she was three, her mother crossed the border with her.

Since then, Colorado Springs has been her home.

"I never knew that most people get their social when they are born," Soto said.

When she was 15, she learned about the DACA program.

"I applied for it, and it took about six or seven months to go through," Soto said.

The program has given her work permits and protection from deportation, but it is temporary and must be renewed every two years.

"It's very uncertain," Soto said. "I would rather be secured for another two years."

However, it is not the first time that Soto has coped with uncertainty.

Eight years ago, President Trump's first administration tried to end the DACA program, making its future doubtless.

"I think that was the first time in my life... I really need this to be here," Soto said.

She says her concern for the future is bigger because she now has a family.

"I know I have DACA. I know I have a clean background. I know I'm not a criminal, but I am still Latino and undocumented," Soto said.

In a recent interview with NBC's Meet the Press, President Trump said he's willing to work with Democrats to keep DACA recipients in the country.

"No one knows how it's going to work yet. Everyone is very afraid," said Immigration Attorney Stephanie Izaguirre.

I asked a local immigration attorney whether DACA recipients should worry about their status even though it does not directly affect them.

"I don't think most DACA recipients are at risk of this mass deportation," said Izaguirre.

However, it's still a fear in Soto's mind.

"How would you explain to your 4-year-old that your mom is not coming back? My life is here, and it's always been here," Soto said.

A federal appeals court in Texas ruled that DACA regulations violate federal law, but judges are keeping the program for now. People can still renew their DACA status.

Find more information about the DACA program HERE.





