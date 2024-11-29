'I'm so grateful': Springs Rescue Mission holds Thanksgiving Banquet for homeless

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Thanksgiving celebration came early for a homeless shelter in Colorado Springs.

Springs Rescue Mission hosts the annual Thanksgiving Banquet for more than 600 people who are experiencing homelessness.

"I'm so grateful," said Kelly Danforth, who's experiencing homelessness.

Danforth says this year is her third time celebrating Thanksgiving with the Springs Rescue Mission family.

"It's an opportunity for everybody to come together and share their own stories and memories. It lifts up some people who aren't feeling so good today," Danforth said.

The organization says more than 400 turkeys were donated for the event, which it says wouldn't have been possible without volunteers and donors.

"You do this because you are compelled to do it. It's not an issue about how you feel," Springs Rescue Mission volunteer, Tom Perkins said. "What do you do for those people?"

The center's Interim CEO, Travis Williams, says the banquet is about letting people experiencing homelessness know that they are not alone.

"There are people in this community cheering you on. They care about you," Williams said.

Danforth says Thanksgiving is about family to her.

"I'm grateful. I'm grateful for everything," Danforth said.

