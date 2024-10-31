'I'm relieved': Highland Lakes Fire evacuees returning home, we tagged along

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — Many evacuees were relieved to return home on Wednesday.

News5's Peter Choi rode along with one of the evacuees as he and his wife headed back home.

"I'm nervous. I'm about to go see what the fire did," said Joseph Allen, who evacuated from Highland Lakes Fire.

Allen says he started packing everything as soon as he heard the final yes from the Teller County Sheriff's Office.

At noon on Wednesday, many cars were lined up, waiting for the deputies to let them back into the area where the evacuation zone used to be.

"Everything is fine. It looks like nothing happened," Allen said.

Thankfully, the fire did not touch Allen's property. He says it's still hard to believe how close the fire was to his home.

He says that he feels relieved because of what firefighters have done for the community.

"You feel hopeless because you want to do something. You want to protect what you got," Allen said. "Get out of the way and let the guys do what they got to do."

Wednesday Afternoon Highland Lakes Fire

___





