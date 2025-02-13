'I'm furious about what's going on,' Pueblo store owners say they have had enough with vandalism

PUEBLO — Pueblo businesses are fed up with vandalism happening in the Steel City's downtown area.

While taking a seat and having a smoke is a typical day at 3d’s Cigars, Owner Doug Hatton said he also spends time finding ways to protect his store front.

Hatton has recently installed $15,000 security shutters on the store’s front windows.

“It's a lot of money. We're a small business,” Hatton said.

He said the security shutters were necessary after his store was vandalized three times, broken into, and the front windows smashed. To fix all the damage cost him $7,722.

Eleanor Sheahan

“I'm furious about what's going on,” Hatton said.

Hatton said vandalism issues started in October when a man tried to use a steel ball to break through the front door.

“And he couldn't get in the door, so he threw it against the big plate window and came in that way,” Hatton said.

Hatton reviewed the security camera and saw the suspect was in and out of the store within two minutes.

“He stole out of this all the lighters and cutters that were in this case,” Hatton said.

He said $2,500 worth of product was stolen.

Eleanor Sheahan

“We know who did it. He was charged with two felony counts and got one year's probation,” Hatton said.

Court documents show the person responsible for breaking into his store has multiple changes for burglary as well as assault and harassment charges.

“We have a catch and release, and that's part of the problem is the state legislation,” Hatton said.

Hatton said changes need to happen on the state level to protect businesses like his from repeat offenders. On the local level, Hatton wants to see more police patrols in Downtown Pueblo.

“Lights through the cameras that they put in the parking lots at like a Lowe's or Home Depot, what do those costs? Why can't they put those down here? We have to try something right now. I don't see anything being done. We have to try something, even if it doesn't work. Then we try something else. We keep trying to we find out what works,” Hatton said.

During the city council meeting on Monday, Pueblo Mayor Heather Graham addressed the issue of businesses being vandalized. She said Pueblo Police are doing the best job they can with the number of police officers they have. The mayor did say they need help from the county and the sheriffs office to make sure offenders spend proper time in jail.

